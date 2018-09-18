Florida Gators releases 2019 football schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida released the 2019 football schedule Tuesday. Matchups include Miami, Florida State, Auburn and various conference games.

The Gators open the 2019 season against the Miami Hurricanes. This will be the Camping World Kickoff game at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. This is the first time since 2013 the two teams will play each other. Miami won the last matchup and leads the all-time series 29-26.

Florida travels to Baton Rouge for the first time since 2016 to face conference-rival LSU. However, the Gators will play Tennessee and Auburn in the Swamp. Florida will also host the Florida State Seminoles in the yearly matchup Thanksgiving weekend.

Two bye weeks are in store for the Gators, the first time since 2014. The team opens conference play at Kentucky in week 3 and travels to Jacksonville to play Georgia after the first bye week.

Below is the 2019 Florida football schedule:

Aug. 31 - vs. Miami (Orlando, Fla.)

Sept. 7 - UT Martin (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sept. 14 - Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

Sept. 21 - Tennessee (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sept. 28 - Towson (Gainesville, Fla.)

Oct. 5 - Auburn (Gainesville, Fla.)

Oct. 12 - LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

Oct. 19 - South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)

Oct. 26 - BYE

Nov. 2 - vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Nov. 9 - Vanderbilt (Gainesville, Fla.)

Nov. 16 - Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

Nov. 23 - BYE

Nov. 30 - Florida State (Gainesville, Fla.)

Dec. 7 - SEC Championship (Atlanta, Ga.)

Tickets can be purchased online, calling the Gators Ticket Office or visiting a representative at the Gators Ticket Office.

