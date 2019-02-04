'We're going to Disney World:' Julian Edelman, Tom Brady celebrate Super Bowl in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - "We're going to Disney World!"

Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady are headed to Orlando to celebrate the team's sixth NFL title.

Shortly after beating the L.A. Rams 13-3 in the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history, the duo looked into a camera and yelled the famous words.

The Disney parade will be held around 2:40 p.m. Monday and will include popular Disney characters, festive music and lots of confetti.

Tom Brady and @Edelman11, you and the New England Patriots just won the #SuperBowl. What are you going to do next? pic.twitter.com/TGVZDOhfIk — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 4, 2019

The tradition of Super Bowl winners going to Disney World started in 1987.

It began at a dinner with former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, his wife, Jane, and the first people to fly around the world without stopping, Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager. Michael Eisner asked Rutan and Yeager, "Well, now that you've accomplished the pinnacle of your aspirations, what could you possibly do next?"

Rutan jokingly replied, "I'm going to Disneyland!"

Jane Eisner paused and said, "You know, that's a good slogan."

And with that, the idea was born.

Phil Simms, the winning quarterback for the New York Giants, said the phrase "I'm going to Disney World!" after his 1987 Super Bowl victory.

And the rest is Super Bowl history.

