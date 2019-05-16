Who's your Curry? Parents of Steph, Seth get creative in support of NBA sons

Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, parents of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors (not pictured) and Seth Curry #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers (not pictured) attend game one of the NBA Western Conference Finals at ORACLE Arena on May…

It’s not often parents have to play a game of rock-paper-scissors and then toss a coin to determine loyalty to their children.

But then again, most parents aren’t Dell and Sonya Curry.

The Currys are proud parents of both Stephen Curry, one of the most popular names in the NBA and a star on the Golden State Warriors, and Seth Curry, who plays for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Taking the childhood battles Stephen and Seth Curry likely had in the driveway to a whole new level, the Warriors and Trail Blazers are currently duking it out in the Western Conference finals. Game 2 is set for Thursday night. Golden State leads the series.

As awkward as it is for Stephen and Seth Curry, it has to be agonizing for Dell and Sonya Curry, who came up with a special way to demonstrate support for both of their sons that was chronicled by Ali Thanawalla of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

To choose which son’s jersey each parent would wear, Dell and Sonya first played rock-paper-scissors to determine which parent would follow the flip of a coin.

Rock-paper-scissors highlights

Pre-coin flip

Coin-flip drama

Sonya Curry won that game, and then daughter Sydel Curry flipped a coin that had a “W” for the Warriors on one side and a “P” for Portland on the other.

After the coin was flipped, it landed on the Portland side, so it was decided: Sonya Curry would wear Seth Curry's Trail Blazers jersey and Dell Curry would don Stephen Curry's Warriors jersey throughout the series.

The two parents showed up in their respective looks for Tuesday’s Game 1, although there was a wrinkle in that they were split jerseys.

Sonya Curry had Seth Curry's Trail Blazers jersey on the front and Stephen Curry's Warriors jersey on the back, while Dell Curry had the opposite split jersey.

Most parents don’t get to see any of their kids grow up to become professional athletes. The Currys not only have two, but they're able to watch as their sons compete for a spot in the NBA Finals.

Now the Currys know how former NFL quarterback Archie Manning felt when his two sons, Peyton and Eli, competed against each other as NFL quarterbacks.

"I normally don't get nervous for games when either one of them play, but I got a little nervous knowing how they're going to play against each other," Dell Curry said in an article on sfgate.com. "It's going to be tough to put everything aside and battle each other because as siblings, they want each other to do well. They watch each other's games and cheer for each other."

Dell Curry, it should be noted, played in the NBA, as well. It seems the Currys are basically the sport's "royal family" at the moment. Steph is a six-time NBA All-Star who's been named the league's MVP twice -- and he's won three championships with the Warriors. Seth Curry, the younger of the two, has worked his way from an undrafted player from Duke to a D-League All-Star and now an NBA player who's made stops in Memphis, Cleveland, Phoenix, Sacramento and Dallas, before coming to Portland, according to ESPN.

Seth's stats are below:

Steph's stats are as follows:

