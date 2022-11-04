Android TV instructions on how to download News 6+

If you’re reading this story, you’re looking for help on how to watch News 6+ using a Android TV device (don’t worry, we got you covered).

First let’s start with this: the instructions for downloading News 6+ on an Android TV device are very similar to downloading on a Google TV device. Why? Google TV is actually a newer version of Android TV and runs on the same Android TV architecture to connect to the Google Play Store.

Next thing to know: the full version of News 6+ is only available for your HDTV. There is a version you can watch on a desktop, tablet, or smartphone browser (go to https://www.clickorlando.com/news6plus) but that webpage only shows you our live on-air newscasts, special event streams, or a News 6+ playlist of selected stories (available when we are not producing a live newscast).

That’s a good start, but to get the full experience of News 6+, you want it on your nice big HDTV!

So how do you get it?

You need two things: an HDTV with the right streaming platform (it can be an Internet connected Smart TV or an older non-Internet connected HDTV) and the News 6+ streaming app.

Android TV has been around since June of 2014. It’s successor is Google TV (launched in late 2020) which boasts a slicker interface and Google artificial intelligence to help seek out programming. The most popular (and well known) Google TV device is the new Chromecast with Google TV. It’s a $30-$40 dongle (sometimes down as low as $20) that enables users of both Apple and Android products to stream or “mirror” content to a connected HDTV (Apple TV 4K only works with Apple products). There are also some TVs now available with Google TV already installed from the factory. If you like the Android/Google platform but don’t have it pre-installed on your TV, you’ll need something like a Chromecast or the very popular onn. streaming Android TV player from Walmart.

ALSO NOTE: Newer Samsung and LG TVs have their own built in app stores, but News 6+ is not available on those platforms (so you’ll still need one of the Android TV or Google TV devices just mentioned).

If you’ve got an HDTV with Android or Google TV already installed, to connect to the Internet, you can go to either the Home Page or directly to Settings and then look for a category marked Network, Internet Connection, Connect to Internet, New Wireless Connection, or something similar. Follow the prompts for setting up or connecting to your wired or wireless network and then move on to the steps outlined below.

If you’re hooking up an Android or Google TV device/dongle, go to Settings and search for either Network or Connection (or again, something similar). From there, follow the prompts for establishing an Internet connection.

Now, to the News 6+ app:

In the TV’s menu (settings menu), find the tab labeled “Apps”.

Click “Open Google Play Store”.

Search for any of the following terms: WKMG, News 6, News 6 Plus, or News 6+ (all should pull up the News 6+ app).

Click on the “News 6 +” app and hit “Install”.

You can access News 6+ though the apps page or add it to your favorites so that it appears on your TV’s Home Screen.

That’s it!

Now that you’re on News 6+, you can watch our live and previous newscasts, select content from our podcast section, and look for specific segments by category (i.e. News Specials, different local counties, Latest News, Boomtown, Solutionaries, and much, much more).

As of right now, we have over 40 different categories to choose from; a much bigger selection than what you can get by just going to the web page we mentioned in the previous story.

If you have any questions, please feel free to send an email to dmyrie@wkmg.com and we’ll get back to you with an answer as soon as we can.

Thanks for downloading!