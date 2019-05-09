Bobcat forced off power pole in Florida

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - A bobcat that was sitting atop an electrical pole along Interstate 75 in Florida has been forced down.

A Florida Department of Transportation camera showed the animal perched on a pole near mile marker 78 on Alligator Alley in Collier County.

A pole was used to agitate the bobcat, which then climbed down the pole and ran into a wooded area.

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.