Deputies pose with monster gator captured in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. - Sheriff's deputies assisted Fish and Wildlife officers in capturing a 13-foot alligator on Florida's Gulf Coast.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted photos on social media of the alligator Sunday at Shamrock Park in Venice. The trappers posed for a picture with the gator, which had its mouth taped shut.

Sheriff's Sgt. Tim Bauer and Deputy Rob Lowen and Animal Services Supervisor Carl Sellitti assisted with the capture. A trapper took the gator away.

Sellitti said this may have been the largest alligator they've responded to in the 20 years he's been with the department.

