Drones help search for runaway kangaroo in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. - A runaway kangaroo in South Florida has wildlife officers sending up a pair of drones to help search for a second day.

More than a dozen officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have been joined by state troopers and local law enforcement officers in the search for Storm.

The 5-year-old marsupial hopped away from a home in a Jupiter Farms subdivision, where he's been raised alongside six other kangaroos.

Owner Eric Westergard describes Storm as 4 feet tall and 45 pounds, with tawny fur, black paws and a powerful long tail.

Westergard tells the Palm Beach Post that Storm is laid-back unless he's startled.

Wildlife officers plan to subdue Storm with a tranquilizer dart and return him to Westergard.

