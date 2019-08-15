Florida man threatens to 'off' victim over remote-controlled cars, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A gunman who fired a gun and threatened to "off" another man during a fight about remote-controlled cars is being sought by the Daytona Beach Police Department, agency officials said.

Three people said they were in a Lincoln around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday on Ridgewood Avenue when 42-year-old Torrey Sloss pulled up in a white Buick, blocking them in, according to the affidavit.

Police said Sloss got out of his vehicle and began yelling at the driver of the Lincoln about remote-controlled cars the man was supposed to be fixing for him.

Sloss slapped the man then reached into his waistband, pulled out a handgun and inserted an extended magazine, according to the report.

Police said Sloss yelled, "Don't think I won't off you," before he fired a round into the passenger's side window. A woman who was inside the Lincoln tried to get out at that point but Sloss was still yelling, "Don't think I won't off one of these (expletives)," according to authorities.

Police said that's when Sloss drove off.

One man suffered cuts from the shards of glass, but no one else was injured.

Sloss is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Scott Brunier at 386-671-5266 or email him at BrunierScott@dbpd.us.

