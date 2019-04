CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - A woman snorkeling in Citrus County got a big surprise.

Mandy Egner captured the video of a curious manatee approaching her and then appearing to give her a hug while she was swimming in the Crystal River.

Egner was careful during the interaction not to disrupt the sea cow.

State law prohibits anyone from intentionally annoying, molesting or disturbing manatees.

