Jack Sparrow look-alike missing after paddle-boarding in Florida

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - The Coast Guard and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing paddle boarder who is dressed like Capt. Jack Sparrow.

Joshua Grant Hensley, 43, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Saturday by park rangers as he launched his paddle board at Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River.

Officials said it's believed that Hensley was taking his paddle board to Shell Island to watch the sunset. His paddle board was found by deputies Monday morning in King’s Bay near Pete’s Pier.

Hensley was wearing brown colonial-style pants, a brown and white jacket, and a brown bandana, sheriff's officials said.

Sparrow is a fictional character featured in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie series. The character is portrayed by Johnny Depp.

Anyone with information on Hensley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-1121.

