CLEARWATER, Fla. - An 11-foot alligator was captured in Clearwater after it attacked a man at a park.

Clearwater police released video of the gator, which was wrangled by trappers.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a 35-year-old man was bitten while retrieving a Frisbee from a pond.

The man is expected to be OK.

Wildlife officials said a smaller gator was also found in the pond. It was removed from the park.





Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.