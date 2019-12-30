Twitter users report being stuck on Disney’s Skyliner

WALT DISNEY WORLD, Fla. – Twitter users say they were stuck on Disney’s Skyliner so long this weekend that they had to open the emergency kits provided on the gondolas.

Twitter user Michael Kelly tweeted photos Sunday showing guests stuck in one of the gondolas with an open emergency kit consisting of packets of water and other emergency items.

Nothing like being stuck on the Disney Skyliner and being told to open emergency pack. pic.twitter.com/4BmT2eJuqf — Michael Kelly (@Spoons7474) December 30, 2019

Another rider tweeted Sunday saying they nearly had a panic attack while stuck in the gondola.

“Best part of my day? Nearly having a full blown panic attack as we were stuck on the #Skyliner,” the user tweeted.

Disney has not confirmed that the gondolas were down.

Sunday’s incident comes months after the gondolas were stopped for hours in October, shortly after the new system debuted at Disney World.

Riders were stranded and some had to be rescued from the gondolas, according to parkgoers.

Several guests posted photos and videos on social media, describing what seemed to be a traumatic ordeal for some.

Disney did not say what caused the gondolas to malfunction then either.

News 6 has reached out to Disney for comment regarding Sunday’s incident but has not heard back.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.