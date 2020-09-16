‘Flicks & Frights’ coming to SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando’s popular drive-in movie event is now getting a Halloween twist.

Beginning Saturday, guests can watch spooky films, or two, and enjoy local food trucks all from the comfort of their own cars.

The first films scheduled to be shown include “Hotel Transylvania” and Stephen King’s “IT.”

Flicks & Frights (SeaWorld Orlando)

SeaWorld ran a similar event over the summer months while also allowing guests to enjoy a firework spectacular.

Family-friendly Halloween films will begin at 7:45 p.m. and fright-filled movies will follow at 10:30 p.m.

“Flicks and Frights" will run Saturdays, Sept. 19 through Oct. 31 and Fridays Oct. 23 and 30.

The event is $40 per vehicle and pass members can save 20% by logging in here.

“Flicks & Frights” Now Premiering at SeaWorld Orlando with Limited Capacity Weekends through October 31 (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Click here to buy tickets and for more information.

*Per the Orange County ordinance, face masks will be required if a guest is outside their vehicle.