Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend coming to SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando is about to host its Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

According to the park’s website, guests will join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Rosita and other characters for hands-on activities, dance parties, character photo opportunities and a physically distant story-time reading by Elmo and friends. SeaWorld officials said children will also get the chance to become everyday heroes and collect special badges for bravery, helping, manners and more throughout the weekend.

Guests can start their day early and have a fun-filled breakfast with Elmo and friends. Click here to make a reservation.

Sesame Street Kids' Weekend (SeaWorld Orlando)

The Sesame Street Weekend will feature updated health and safety precautions, which includes limited capacity and physical distancing markers located throughout the theme park. The event is free with park admission, which does require a reservation.

Sesame Street Weekends begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

SeaWorld Orlando is planning Elmo’s birthday celebration which runs Jan 30 to Feb. 3.

That event will feature physically distant meet-and-greets, a family-friendly DJ, and photo opportunities.

