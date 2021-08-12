Second success: Wild Florida hatches rare albino alligators

KENANSVILLE, Fla. – Alligators are not a rare sight in Florida, but seeing and hatching an albino alligator is a rare treat.

Wild Florida, and its so-called “Croc Squad,” are celebrating the arrival of two new albino alligator hatchlings.

The new arrivals mark back-to-back years that the park has been able to successfully hatch albino alligators.

Earlier this summer, a batch of 18 albino alligator eggs were collected from the animal park’s adult albino alligators, Snowflake and Blizzard. Leaders said after months of incubation, care and monitoring, the new albino gators finally hatched.

Wild Florida said the average incubation period for alligators is roughly 60 days, depending on the temperature of the nest.

The latest batch of gator eggs was collected on April 30 and placed in an incubator to keep a constant and controlled temperature.

The park said these hatchlings are the second set of albino alligators born at an attraction in the world.

“We’re so proud of our albino alligator parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, and our Croc Squad team for helping these hatchlings,” said Sam Haught, co-owner and co-founder of Wild Florida. “With our Croc Squad overseeing these eggs, we’re hoping that these alligators will help engage more visitors, locals and tourists alike, with their environment.”

The albino alligators, Snowflake and Blizzard have been calling Wild Florida’s “Gator Park” home since 2017 after being relocated.

Officials said the new albino hatchlings will be out on display for guests to see in the future.

