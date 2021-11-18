‘Today is symbolic:’ Cirque Du Soleil’s CEO talks ahead of ‘Drawn to Life’ Disney debut

Cirque Du Soleil CEO speaks ahead of Grand opening of new show "Drawn to Life"

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Emotions and excitement are running high as Cirque du Soleil and Walt Disney World debut their new show “Drawn to Life.”

The show opened to audiences Thursday after facing months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Drawn to Life opens at Disney Springs (McReynolds)

“Today is symbolic. It’s not only the opening of a new show at Disney Springs, it’s the reopening of Cirque Du Soleil as an organization. I cannot wait to see the emotion tonight in that theater for that reason,” said Daniel Lamarre, Cirque du Soleil CEO.

The new show, a collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, focuses on a girl named Julie who discovers that her Disney animator father left behind an unfinished animation.

After more than a year of waiting, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products are excited to announce that Drawn to Life is scheduled to open on Nov. 18, 2021. (Disney)

Ten acrobatic acts drive the story as Julie embarks on a quest filled with her childhood memories of Disney.

“Rarely do we have a story that people can rely on. This one is a great story, very emotional, and I think people and families in general will really appreciate it,” said Lamarre.

The all-new show ‘Drawn to Life’ is sooo good. You will laugh and cry. #DrawnToLife @DisneySprings 👏 Congrats to the whole team! pic.twitter.com/c2pBHrHz4M — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) November 19, 2021

Tickets for “Drawn to Life” are now available online or at the box office on the west side of Disney Springs.

