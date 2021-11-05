Disney and Cirque’s ‘Drawn to Life’ closer to debut; acts and gift shop revealed

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World is getting closer to the debut of the all-new Cirque du Soleil show “Drawn to Life.”

The show is scheduled to open to audiences on Nov. 18 after facing months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The new show, a collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, focuses on a girl named Julie who discovers that her Disney animator father left behind an unfinished animation. Ten acrobatic acts drive the story as Julie embarks on a quest filled with her childhood memories of Disney.

(Disney)

On Friday, Cirque du Soleil and Disney revealed two of the new acts in the show.

Take a look at the descriptions from the company below.

In the “Garden of Lines” unicycle act, Julie is swept into a wonderland of familiar shadows, shapes and outlines in an homage to cherished tales that inspire an animator. Julie’s whimsical mood fixates on a mischievous marionette from a time-honored Italian fairytale. Five playful unicyclists representing the Blue Fairy of the classic Disney Animation film “Pinocchio” appear to effortlessly float across the stage, performing synchronized stunts and individual tricks with pinpoint precision.

“Garden of Lines” unicycle act in new show Drawn to Life

“The Old Mill” double wheel act is inspired by Walt Disney’s groundbreaking 1937 animated short of the same name, which is seen in projections throughout. In a display of tenacity, perseverance and rise-and-fall motion, owls dreamed up by Julie’s imagination weather a storm using teamwork and courage to carry them through the powerful wind and rain that threaten their windmill home. The windmill of the film is represented in a spectacular, churning, fast-moving double wheel structure.

The Old Mill” double wheel act in Drawn to Life at Disney Springs

“It was an honor to have the opportunity to interpret the spectacular works from Disney’s catalogue of animation into a live show and we couldn’t be more proud of this production,” said Diane Quinn, Chief Creative Officer Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “Together with Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, we have created a stunning show that will inspire audiences to dream and reach for the impossible.”

Ad

On Thursday, the theater’s gift shop reopened to visitors at Disney Springs.

The shop had been closed since the former show “La Nouba” ended its 19-year run at the end of 2017.

For the first time since 2018 the @Cirque gift shop at @DisneySprings has opened. The all-new show ‘Drawn To Life’ 🎨 opens to audiences on Nov. 18 #WaltDisneyWorld https://t.co/v6GS4Bef3S pic.twitter.com/7oIFlo1M0R — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) November 4, 2021

Guests entering the gift shop can find everything from T-shirts, cups, stuffed animals, books and hats.

Disney shared a video on its blog showing veteran director, designer, and animator Eric Goldberg talking about the inspiration behind the collaboration.

“I think guests will be amazed to see how the magic of Cirque du Soleil and the art of Walt Disney Animation Studios have come together to bring life to classic and current characters like Baloo, Baymax, and Cinderella in ways that no one has ever imagined,” said Goldberg.

Ad

Leading up to Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, News 6 reporter Ezzy Castro spoke with one of the aerialist of the show at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

See the interview below.

News 6's Ezzy Castro interviews leader in all new Cirque Du Soleil Drawn to Life show

“With its combination of Disney animation and awe-inspiring performances, Drawn to Life is a great addition to the Disney Springs entertainment lineup and perfect for all ages,” said Jeff Vahle, President of Walt Disney World Resort. “I’m excited for a new generation of guests to experience this show as part of their Walt Disney World vacations.”

Tickets for “Drawn to Life” are now available online or at the box office on the west side of Disney Springs.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.