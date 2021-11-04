First look: White rhino born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World is seeing a baby boom at its Animal Kingdom theme park.

On Wednesday, officials celebrated the arrival of a new white rhino calf and shared the first pictures.

Disney leaders said the new baby was born to mother Lola late Tuesday night.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The new arrival builds on the success story for the theme park which has now welcomed three white rhino calves within the past 13 months. Back in September, Disney said white rhino Jao gave birth to a calf, and just over a year ago Ranger the rhino was born to mother Kendi.

Ad

White rhino calf born at Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney's Animals, Science and Environment)

Disney officials said all the births are part of Disney’s species survival plans, which are overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the responsible breeding of endangered species. White rhinos are an endangered species with a near-threatened status.

Animal care teams said the new white rhino calf does not have a name yet.

White rhino calf born at Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney's Animals, Science and Environment)

Disney said the calf will spend ample time to nurse and bond with its mother backstage before it joins the “crash” (a group of rhinos), in their habitat on the Harambe Wildlife Reserve where park guests can catch a glimpse of the herd while aboard the Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.