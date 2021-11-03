Walt Disney World Swan Reserve opens to guests

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Guests visiting Walt Disney World now have another hotel option to consider.

The all-new Walt Disney World Swan Reserve Hotel opened to guests on Wednesday.

The 14-story hotel, positioned adjacent to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort features a captivating design that offers 349 spacious guest rooms including 151 suites that have incredible floor-to-ceiling views of the resort.

The new hotel is also in the perfect location within walking distance to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

“With its relaxing atmosphere, fascinating design, stunning views, perfect proximity, and adjacent location to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, guests have every option imaginable for a magical getaway, said Area General Manager Sean Verney. “This is the moment we all have been waiting for and we look forward to offering an experience like nothing else, thanks to a location that’s like nowhere else.”

In addition to the rooms, the new hotel features a scenic pool area with elevated deck and fire pit, wedding and meeting space and four new restaurants.

“The exterior building design recreates the reflective light from the hotel’s scenic Crescent Lake, while the interior creates a tropical feel which intentionally blurs the lines between indoors and out, with everything from lush greenery to distinctive tropical murals on each floor,” leaders described in a news release. “The tropical theme continues along the hotel’s exterior landscape, with orange trees lining the entryway and poolside areas, including aromatic orange blossoms and vibrant fruit, a subtle nod to the region’s citrus legacy.”

Guests staying at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve will have full access to all the amenities at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin.

Click here for more information and for reservations.

