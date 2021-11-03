Themes announced for all-new runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Runners take your mark for the all-new runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend.

On Wednesday, Disney announced the new themes coming to the inaugural race this spring.

“This inaugural event borrows from some all-time favorite runDisney events and combines them with exciting new twists and turns for a totally unique experience,” Disney Sports Social Community Manager Sarah Harris said on the blog.

Races include the Expedition Everest 5K ($100), Race for the Taste 10K ($135), The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror 10-Miler ($190) and the runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge ($445), which includes all three events, 19.3 total miles.

The race weekend will include an early morning sunrise yoga, as well as virtual options for those who wish to run the races during their own time.

Registration for the Springtime Surprise Weekend begins Dec. 9 at rundisney.com.

Registration for Club runDisney Gold and Platinum members begins Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

General Registration begins Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

Virtual Registration begins Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.

Walt Disney World is welcoming back in-person races this weekend with the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.