Legoland Florida opens new immersive space experience

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida is taking guests to the lunar surface with the opening of its new Lego City Space, the company announced Wednesday.

This immersive experience — which is opening on Space Exploration Day — allows families to create their own lunar adventure as part of NASA’s Artemis mission.

“Guests will arrive at the lunar base for the mission brief before venturing through the airlock onto the surface of the moon,” Legoland said in a news release. “Once on the moon, families can choose between two key missions – to build a rover or create a rocket – and then complete a series of tests to finish the mission. Families can capture the excitement with a zero-gravity photo op giving the illusion they are floating in space.”

LEGO CITY® Space opens at Legoland Florida Resort (Legoland)

The space adventure is opening at the same time the resort is running its “AWE-Summer” event, which offers families the chance to see a number of new experiences.

Legoland Florida plans to open its new attraction “Pirate River Quest” later this year.

Families can purchase three Legoland Florida Awesomer or Awesomest Annual Passes and get the fourth free, up to $299.99 in savings, the company said. The offer ends Aug. 1.

