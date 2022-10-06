Disney’s ‘Drawn to Life’ announces new performance schedule for 2023

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Cirque Du Soleil and Disney have released the 2023 schedule for the live theatrical production, Drawn to Life.

Beginning Jan. 4, guests will be able to enjoy Drawn to Life with two performances daily, Wednesdays through Sundays at Disney Springs.

Guests will be able to experience the show Wednesday through Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and two Sunday matinees at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“Based on feedback from guests, we determined this new schedule will offer great daytime opportunities for travelers and locals to see the show, especially those with children,” Heather Reilly, Drawn to Life Company Manager, said.

Drawn to Life debuted for audiences last November.

The show is a love letter to Disney Animation that comes to life through Cirque du Soleil’s acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, innovative design, incredible costuming alongside all-new characters created by Disney Animation artists. The story is driven by 10 unique acrobatic acts alongside animation from beloved Disney films as well as all-new animation created by Disney Animation artists.

Tickets for next year’s performances are available for sale now.

