82º

LIVE

Theme Parks

Universal Orlando pays tribute to Hagrid actor, Robbie Coltrane

Actor died at the age of 72

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Universal Orlando, Theme Parks, Robbie Coltrane, Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Orlando
A life-like Hagrid, based on actor Robbie Coltrane, will guide guests through the Forbidden Forest as part of Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. (Image: Universal Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is paying tribute to Robbie Coltrane, the actor who played the gentle half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies.

Coltrane’s agent said he died Friday at a hospital in his native Scotland, and did not immediately offer other details.

[TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested again, records show | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

In a post on social media, the resort released a statement about the actor who helped bring many of its “Harry Potter” themed attractions to life.

Coltrane can be seen throughout the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, appearing in attractions including Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Flight of the Hippogriff and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email