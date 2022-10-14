Universal Orlando pays tribute to Hagrid actor, Robbie Coltrane

A life-like Hagrid, based on actor Robbie Coltrane, will guide guests through the Forbidden Forest as part of Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. (Image: Universal Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is paying tribute to Robbie Coltrane, the actor who played the gentle half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies.

Coltrane’s agent said he died Friday at a hospital in his native Scotland, and did not immediately offer other details.

[TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested again, records show | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

In a post on social media, the resort released a statement about the actor who helped bring many of its “Harry Potter” themed attractions to life.

The Universal Parks & Resorts family is greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Robbie Coltrane. We raise our wands and salute this incredibly talented actor who brought so much heart and laughter to the beloved Rubeus Hagrid. You will forever be in our hearts. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) October 14, 2022

Coltrane can be seen throughout the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, appearing in attractions including Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Flight of the Hippogriff and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.