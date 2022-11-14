SeaWorld Orlando Black Friday deals include annual pass, fun card discounts

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is once again offering Black Friday deals with discounts on entry to the park, food, tours and more.

SeaWorld’s Black Friday sale starts Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 25.

Among the sales:

Discounts on annual passes: $18 off the bronze annual pass which has blockout dates $24 off the silver pass, which has no blockout dates, free parking and two free guest tickets $24 off the gold annual pass, with no blockout dates, free parking and 4 free guest tickets

$94.99 plus tax the 2023 Fun Card, with the rest of 2022 for free. Regularly priced at $132.99

Single-day tickets as low as $54.99 plus tax

$29.99 for the All-Day Dining Deal, which allows guests to get one entree, side or dessert, and non-alcoholic drink every 90 minutes at park restaurants. Normally $44.99.

50% off select animal tours

$40 off SeaWorld Orlando summer day camps

40% off Quick Queue Unlimited, which allows you to skip the line at some attractions.

Other deals are available too.

To access the deals, you need to go to the SeaWorld Orlando website.

