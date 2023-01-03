79º

Shop dating back to Pleasure Island days closes its doors

Sosa Family Cigars closes at Disney Springs

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Sosa Family Cigar Co. at Disney Springs (Landon McReynolds, WKMG)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – After more than two decades in business at Walt Disney World, the Sosa Family Cigar Company has now closed its doors on the west side of Disney Springs.

The family-owned shop has been a staple at Walt Disney World dating back to Disney’s Pleasure Island in the early 2000s.

The business featured an intimate smoking area and a variety of cigar boxes, tobacco and accessories.

In a post on social media, the company thanked its customers and said it will continue to sell its products out of its Miami warehouse.

Walt Disney World has not announced what will take over the former location.

