🚂 All aboard! Walt Disney World Railroad prepares to return

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The familiar whistle of the Walt Disney World railroad will soon be heard coming down the tracks again at Magic Kingdom.

On Thursday, Disney Imagineers announced that the opening day attraction will be making its grand return this holiday season. The attraction, which has been closed since 2018, is returning with a completely refreshed track and an all-new voice to narrate the experience as guests travel from one magical land to the next.

Guests will once again be able to enjoy a trip aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad this holiday season at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. (Walt Disney World)

“The familiar whistle of its steam engine will be complemented by exciting new sounds and voices,” the team of Imagineers shared. “A new conductor has assumed the role, carrying on the long tradition of warm welcomes and amusing anecdotes while adding fresh commentary and story to the journey.”

The Walt Disney World Railroad’s history is intertwined with Walt Disney’s life. In 1928, Walt was traveling by train back to Los Angeles from a devastating meeting in New York when he came up with the idea for Mickey Mouse. Walt also built his own one-eighth-scale model train which later helped inspire and create the 1955 opening day train engines at Disneyland.

Walt Disney testing his hand-built steam train model "The Lilly Belle" at the Walt Disney Studios, ca. 1950 (Disney)

The railroad at Magic Kingdom has stops along Main Street U.S.A., Frontierland and in Fantasyland’s Storybook Circus.

The Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed as Imagineers reroute the train path due to construction for a different kind of train—the “Tron Lightcycle Power Run”—coming in 2023.

