Mickey and Minnie spread holiday cheer at local children’s hospitals

ORLANDO, Fla. – Mickey and Minnie Mouse recently paid a visit to AdventHealth for Children to help spread cheer to young patients and hospital staff ahead of the holidays.

Their special greeting marking a first in three years due to the COVID pandemic.

“This is the first time we’ve welcomed our favorite Disney pals back to the hospital since 2019,” said Dr. Rajan Wadhawan, senior executive officer of AdventHealth for Children. “Seeing them walk the halls again brought a renewed sense of optimism and hope to our patients and staff.”

In a video posted online, Mickey and Minnie could be seen having special moments with a number of young patients inside the hospital. Disney leaders said they saw magical moments turn into transformational experiences for the families and children, while providing a special space to create happy memories together.

“It’s hard to put into words how it felt to bring a little light and see these patients simply be kids,” said Stefanie Steele, senior manager of corporate social responsibility. “I’m proud to work for a company that cares so deeply about making positive impacts in the lives of people and the places we call home.”

Last weekend, Walt Disney World hosted its first Toys For Tots distribution event where it helped 900 families in Central Florida.

