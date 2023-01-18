Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend returning to SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back its fun-filled Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend.

Beginning Jan. 21, families can join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and other characters for hands-on activities, character photo opportunities and even a story time with Big Bird.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

SeaWorld Orlando said children will also get the chance to become everyday heroes and collect special badges for bravery, helping, manners and more throughout the weekend.

The event is free with park admission.

Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Sesame Street Land.

Click here to learn more and for ticket information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.