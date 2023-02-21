Daytona 500 champion celebrates win at Walt Disney World

Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates the biggest win of his career at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Feb. 20, 2023.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – One day after winning the Daytona 500 in double overtime, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made a pit stop at Walt Disney World.

During his time at the Magic Kingdom, the NASCAR driver took time visiting with Mickey Mouse, who was also dressed in a racing outfit.

Stenhouse won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of “The Great American Race.” The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps — a dozen laps beyond the scheduled distance and a whopping 530 miles.

The 35-year-old from Olive Branch, Mississippi, is the first single-car team to win the Daytona 500 since The Wood Brothers Racing did it with Trevor Bayne in 2011.

Sunday’s victory is the third of Stenhouse’s career and first since July 2017.

