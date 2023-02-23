Runners lace up shoes for 15th anniversary of runDisney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Get ready to trade your glass slippers for running shoes at Walt Disney World.

This weekend, thousands of runners will step up to the start line at the 2023 runDisney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.

The event, which steps off Friday morning, consists of Disney Princess 5K, 10K, half-marathon and the Disney Fairy Tale Challenge (10k and half marathon). This year’s race weekend marks the 15th year of the series, and 10th year for the Fairy Tale Challenge. Each of the events gives runners the opportunity to race around the resort’s theme parks and resort hotel areas.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

runDisney Princess Marathon Weekend (WKMG)

“This weekend, each race event takes inspiration from our royal women and the communities supporting them, from whom they draw their strength,” said Faron Kelley, vice president of ESPN Wide World of Sports, runDisney and Disney Water Parks. “The people they lean on, the people they care for, the people who came before them, and those who believe in what each of them can achieve. It truly does take a village.”

Thursday morning, attendees were able to participate in an early morning princess yoga session at Magic Kingdom.

runDisney 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

Meanwhile, over at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports, attendees were able to pick up race bibs and t-shirts and experience the Health & Fitness Expo. Disney said the health expo will remain open through Saturday afternoon until 3 p.m.

The race weekend will run through Sunday morning following the conclusion of the half-marathon race.

Guests staying at select Disney resorts should expect early road closures during the weekend events.

Click here to learn more about the 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.

The next runDisney race will be the Springtime Surprise Weekend running April 13-16.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.