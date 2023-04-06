Island H20 Water Park to host Easter celebration

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H20 Water Park is hopping into the Easter holiday with an egg-citing celebration for park guests.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, guests can enjoy the park’s attractions slides and pools as they search for eggs with winning prizes for egg hunters such as food, beverages, merchandise and park tickets. The event will allow participants to celebrate and hop into Easter almost every weekend through April 30.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Tickets for the egg hunt are included with regular park tickets, which are priced at $59.99 for adults and $49.99 for children or seniors.

There is currently a spring sale for the park’s seasonal pass, which starts at $69.99. The park allows those interested to pay $13.99 per month for five months to equal the same price.

News 6 Insiders can win a 4-pack of Island H2O water park passes by clicking here.

For more information, visit the Island H2O Water Park website.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.