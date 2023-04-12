Island H2O to host adult glow foam party

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H2O Water Park is preparing to host an after-hours adult glow foam party on April 29.

During the limited-capacity event, guests ages 18 and over will enjoy a DJ-hosted glow foam party, the park’s wave pool and slides, tasty food and glowing drinks and merchandise.

“We are thrilled to keep the park open after-hours exclusively to adults who want to relax in our pools and enjoy our rides with the shortest possible wait times,” said Todd Andrus, Island H2O Water Park’s senior regional director. “Nothing beats great company, dance music, and poolside bites and drinks to enjoy a weekend.”

The special event will run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The water park said a limited number of early bird tickets are available for $25; regular admission is $30 and $20 for season pass holders. The park said guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as space is limited and the event will sell out.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the water park’s website.

