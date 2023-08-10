Peppa Pig theme park offers new oinktastic savings for families

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Peppa Pig theme park is offering some incredible limited-time savings for parents with little ones.

Beginning Thursday, the theme park said it’s offering single-day theme park tickets for as low as $29 on weekdays and $39 on weekends. The theme park said the tickets, which must be purchased online, can be used between the dates of Aug. 10 and Dec. 24, and are subject to block out dates.

The theme park is also offering an all-new vacation package for the first time ever.

The new offering includes a weekday hotel stay at one of Legoland Florida’s three nearby hotels plus single-day tickets for admission. The vacation package is available for hotel stays Monday through Thursday between the dates of Aug. 10 and Sept. 30.

Peppa Pig theme park was designed with preschoolers in mind. The park has six themed rides, playscapes and muddy puddles splash pad for families to enjoy.

Just last week, the theme park announced it would be extending its Breakfast with Peppa experience through Sept. 2. The separately ticketed experience happens on Saturday mornings and includes an all-you-can eat breakfast buffet.

Click here to learn more about Peppa Pig Theme Park.

