Universal Orlando raises ticket prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort has increased its single-day ticket prices.

The starting cost of a 1-Day, 1-Park ticket rising from $109 to $119, plus tax, and the highest-priced option, often seen during holiday peak periods, leaping from $159 to $179, plus tax. A 1-Day, 2-Park ticket, which allows a guest to hop from park-to-park, ranges in price from $174 to $234, plus tax.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“Our pricing reflects the incredible, world-class entertainment experiences we continue to offer our guests, and with our date-based variable pricing model, guests have more flexibility when planning a visit to our destination and can choose the best time to visit that suits their needs,” Universal Orlando said in a statement.

Back in 2020, Universal Orlando announced its date-based pricing.

Just last week, Universal announced that Florida residents can save money with an all-new holiday offer. With the “Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” offer, residents have the opportunity to enjoy two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for the price of a one-day ticket.

This pricing move follows similar pricing adjustments made by Walt Disney World back in October.

Click here for more information about Universal Orlando Resort.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.