A guide to Disney World's most complicated price hike ever

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Universal Orlando announced full details of its new Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Walt Disney World's financial wizards quietly conjured up price hikes all over the resort's ticketing website.

While many insiders have been expecting a round of price hikes for weeks, these went into effect with no notice. Most of the time, Disney at least alerts everyone the day before, according to News 6 theme park expert Ken Pilcher.



Pilcher spent time wading through the new pricing options.

Here's his guide to what may be Walt Disney World's most complicated (and magical) price hike ever:



According to Disney's website, from Christmas to New Year's, a one-day, one-park "peak period" ticket is now $159 plus tax, a $30 increase.





From there it gets so complicated that somewhere, locked in a cubicle in Team Disney, a Disney accountaneer is beaming with pride.



Disney officials promised last year its new "date-based pricing" would bring more "flexibility" in pricing to "help manage crowds" and "encourage people to visit at less-busy times."



It's really, really "flexible" now, said Pilcher.

One-day, multi-day passes



A one-day, one-park ticket for insanely busy times, including Easter, Memorial Day and from mid-December to Christmas Eve is $139, a $10 increase. From Nov. 4 to Nov. 7 the same ticket is $125, up from $114. From Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, a one-day, one-park pass runs $117, a $3 increase.



A one-day, one-park price remains unchanged at $109 during what Disney calls the "value season" from late January to early February and late August and September.



Across the board: Park-hopping add on cost for all tickets anytime of year went up $5.

A one-day park hopper add on is now $60, two and three-day add-ons are $65 and four to 10-days are $80.



Multi-day tickets went up around $9 per day. It varies depending on the week but that's the average.



Parking



Standard parking costs are unchanged at $25. That price went up in October.

Preferred parking is $45 most of the year. It's actually a $5 drop back to pre-October prices.

Preferred parking stays at $50 for peak season. Again, that price was set in October.

Annual passes



Theme Park annual passes have not changed since a $20 to $40 hike in October.

A water park annual pass also increase $9, from $130 to $139.

Those are the highlights. There may be other changes ahead, said Pilcher.



"I wouldn't be surprised to see more price changes as Disney approaches the opening of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' in August," he said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.