Disney offers multiday ticket deal for Florida residents

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney’s most recent ticket offer is a treat for Florida residents.

The popular theme park has brought back the Florida Resident Discover Deal that allows Floridians a three-day ticket for $175 and a fourth day for only an extra $20.

The ticket is valid for admission to any one Disney World theme park per day.

Tickets must be purchased through June 27 and can be used on nonconsecutive days through June 30. There are no blackout dates.

Now’s the time for Floridians to take advantage of special pricing as the most famous mouse has a lot in store at its park in 2019.

For more information, click here.



