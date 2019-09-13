Disney releases video of vehicle for 'Guardians of Galaxy' coaster

PHOTO CREDIT: Disney Parks

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney released a video of the ride vehicle to be featured in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" coaster "Guardians of the Galaxy": Cosmic Rewind.

Disney Park officials said the vehicle on the coaster will rotate 360 degrees and can even do a reverse launch.

The ride will start in the "Galaxarium," a planetarium-like exhibition.

In the "Galaxarium" visitors will be able to explore the formation of Earth's galaxy and Xandar.

Later in the ride, the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive, and you take part in adventures in the cosmos, park officials said.

The ride will be located by Mission Space in Epcot and will open in 2021.

This ride is part of Epcot's makeover.

A new space-themed restaurant called Space 220 will open in the future.

New narration is coming to Spaceship Earth, according to Disney.

A new attraction based on the movie "Moana" is also getting created in Epcot.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.