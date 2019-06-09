How to get on new 'Harry Potter' roller coaster with little wait

Universal Studios

ORLANDO, Fla - Universal Orlando has announced its anticipated new roller coaster Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will use a virtual line system starting Friday.

The new attraction in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is set to open at Island's of Adventure on Thursday, June 13. The first-of-its-kind ride will transport guests beyond the gates of Hogwarts and into the Forbidden Forest.

The virtual line system will hold a guest's place in line, and allow them to return to the attraction at a selected time. Universal Orlando says the system will give guests more time to enjoy other areas of the park and less time waiting in line. Universal already uses the system at other attractions like Race through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon and Fast & Furious: Supercharged.

To make a reservation in the virtual line, Universal said guests will need to download the official Universal Orlando Resort app. Universal stresses that once an entire party is inside Islands of Adventure, guests will have access to reservation times.

Universal said when guests return, they will scan the virtual line pass on their mobile devices.

On the opening day of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventures, Islands of Adventure may open early to allow early queuing for the ride, according to a post on the official blog for Universal Orlando.

