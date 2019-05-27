Once-abandoned ‘Wizard of Oz' theme park to open select days this summer

The yellow brick road can again be traveled at the famous “Wizard of Oz” theme park in North Carolina, which is opening its gates for select dates this summer.

The Land of Oz theme park was built on Beech Mountain in 1970, but closed about 10 years later, according to Travel + Leisure.

After opening for six days in June 2018, the theme park is bringing back its summer dates with seven days in June and July.

"With Dorothy as your guide, you will find yourself skipping down the yellow brick road through the Land of Oz to help in her search for the wonderful Wizard during this one-of-a-kind interactive experience," the website reads.

Journey with Dorothy

Dates: June 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 26-28 & July 5

Tickets: $27.50 + taxes & fees (Children 2 & Under Free)

Autumn at Oz Festival

Weekend One: Sept. 6-8

Weekend Two: Sept. 13-15

Tickets Starting: $45 + taxes & fees (Children 2 & Under Free)

While there’s no place like home, these extended dates mean more chances to visit Oz.

