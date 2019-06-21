Disney holds sunrise yoga session in front of Cinderella's castle

ORLANDO, Fla. - It might seem like Disney workers get paid to have fun, but making magic happen and dreams come true can be just as exhausting as any other day job, which means they need time to recharge, too.

What better way to do that than with a sunrise yoga session in front of Cinderella’s castle? Disney made that dream a reality for 2,000 of its cast members Friday, in celebration of International Yoga Day.

Friday’s event was part of a celebration spread over 21 Disney locations worldwide that includes a number of different experiences to promote wellness by encouraging balance and healthy living in a special setting, Disney officials said.

During Friday’s event, Walt Disney World cast members filled the area in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Magic Kingdom and stretched down Main Street USA and beyond.

The event kicked off at 6 a.m. and lasted through sunrise.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.