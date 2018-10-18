Finally fall? Temps to drop to 70s in some parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - After several hot days in the Orlando area, Central Florida has a cooldown to look forward to in the coming days.

"By the end of the week and into the weekend, we'll feel cooler air that will stick around for Sunday and Monday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Until then, plenty of heat."

Expect a high of 92 degrees Thursday in Orlando. The record high for Thursday's date is 94 degrees, which was set back in 1925.

In Daytona Beach, the record high for Thursday is 92 degrees set back in 2007. The high is expected to reach 87 degrees degrees Thursday in Daytona Beach.

Temperatures in Melbourne will reach a high of 90 degrees Thursday, just two degrees short of the record set in 2007.

Here is how close we will be to records today across Central Florida. pic.twitter.com/DMxctM7sW6 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 18, 2018

The record in Sanford was set at 92 degrees in 2007, which is one degree cooler than the high forecast Thursday. Temperatures reached 93 degrees in Sanford Wednesday, setting a new record. The old record was 90 degrees, set back in 1952.

The heat is sticking around through Thursday because rain chances are still low, but the changes in temperature will come with the increase in rain chances.

"Rain chances will still be fairly low on Thursday at 30 percent and will gradually increase to 40 percent by Friday, with a high of 90 degrees," Bridges said.

A front will move in, increasing rain chances Friday and Saturday. Expect a coverage of 30 percent Saturday, with a high of 95 degrees.

[RELATED: How we pretend it's fall in Florida without the fall weather | Most Instagram-worthy pumpkin patches in Central Florida]

Then come the changes. Some Central Floridians might even call it "fall."

"Sunday, changes in temperatures arrive," Bridges said.

Expect a high of 84 degrees Sunday afternoon, with morning lows by Monday in the mid- and upper 60s for the Orlando area. Some northern parts of Central Florida could even feel temperatures in the upper 50s Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, expect highs in the upper 70s in northern counties and lower 80s in the Orlando area.

Temperatures will warm to 82 degrees Monday and 83 degrees Tuesday. Expect highs to stay in the low 80s through next week.

Rain chances will increase later into next week.

[MORE: These are Central Florida's favorite fall festivities | New, custom-designed crop mazes come to Central Florida]

"We will see off and on rain chances between 30 and 40 percent starting Tuesday," Bridges said. "Monday’s rain chance is only at 10 percent."

There's still no current threats in the tropics.

"There is currently nothing to watch in the tropics and that trend will likely continue for the next week or so," Bridges said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.