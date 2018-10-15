New, custom-designed crop mazes come to Central Florida

MIMS, Fla. - Move over pumpkin patches, Sledd's U-Pick Farm's crop mazes are in full swing. This Florida fall season welcomes two new crop mazes and features blooming sunn hemp in Brevard County.

Maze options include the "Pinewood Panther" and the newly opened "owl" maze. The "Pinewood Panther" features sunn hemp, which stands 10 to 12 feet tall.

The mazes are designed by Stacey DeMoss, who owns and runs the farm with her family, and mowed based off her own drawing that she follows.

Each maze has a $5 cash-only entrance fee and hours vary, so be sure to check out their website as you plan your visit.

Sledd's is open with year-round activities like strawberry or vegetable picking and located at the end of Burkholm Road in Mims.

