St. Cloud officers collide while responding to 3-vehicle crash, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Two St. Cloud officers collided while responding to another crash involving three vehicles, according to police.

Officials with the St. Cloud Police Department said the two officers were responding to the initial crash at Nolte Road and Innovation Drive around 7:30 a.m. when they crashed into each other.

Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and released a short time later, police said.

None of the occupants of the three vehicles involved in the initial crash were treated for injuries, according to police.

Details on what led up to the three-vehicle crash have not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

