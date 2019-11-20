Boy on dirt bike seriously injured in Melbourne crash, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A dirt bike rider was seriously injured in a crash involving a sedan in Melbourne, according to police.

Officers said the crash took place Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Aurora and North Wickham roads.

According to police, the boy was riding a Suzuki dirt bike east along the sidewalk on the north side of Aurora Road when he crossed over Wickham Road and was thrown from the bike into the path of a Hyundai going west on Aurora Road.

The boy, whose name and age have not been released, was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said.

Officers have not said what caused the boy to be thrown from the bike, or whether the woman driving the Hyundai will face charges.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.