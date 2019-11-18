BMWs seen racing before deadly crash in Osceola, witnesses say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The driver of a BMW was seen racing another vehicle before he was involved in a deadly crash in Osceola County, witnesses told the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place around 6 a.m. Sunday off U.S. 192 near Interstate 4.

According to the FHP crash report, the two westbound BMWs were racing each other on U.S. 192 near I-4 when the driver of one of the vehicles lost control before crashing into a tree.

The driver, a 32-year-old Orlando man, was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, troopers said. His passenger, identified as 27-year-old John Viera Sanatana, also of Orlando, died at the scene, according to the report.

Charges against the driver are pending as the crash remains under investigation, according to troopers.

The FHP did not release any other information about the second vehicle, the report said.

