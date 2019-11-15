1 dead, 3 injured in head-on Marion County crash

A 59-year-old man died and three other people were injured Friday in a crash on U.S. 441, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 5:48 a.m. at U.S. 441 and Northwest 95th Street, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the crash happened when one vehicle driving north on US 441 lost control and traveled across the media into the direct path of a second vehicle. The two vehicles collided head-on. A third vehicle failed to see the crash in the road and hit both cars, according to the report.

Kenneth Hammond, 59, of Satsuma, died at Ocala Regional Medical Center. A 5-year-old passenger in Hammond’s car was listed in serious condition, along with the 57-year-old driver of a Kia Spectra. The driver of the Lincoln suffered minor injuries.

Charges are pending and the crash is still under investigation.