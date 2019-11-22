Fatal crash involving tractor-trailer causing delays on I-95 near Rockledge
Van rear-ends tractor trailer, FHP says
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – State troopers reported a fatal crash on Interstate 95 near Rockledge involving a U.S. mail tractor-trailer and a passenger van.
Lt. Kim Montes of the Florida Highway Patrol said the van rear-ended a tractor-trailer shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. One of the passengers in the van was killed, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
Both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-95. The crash happened near milemarker 196 midway between State Road 520 or West King Street and Barnes Boulevard.
The Florida Department of Transportation reported major traffic delays in the area.
An alternate route is using northbound Fiske Boulevard to S.R. 520.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
