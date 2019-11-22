ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – State troopers reported a fatal crash on Interstate 95 near Rockledge involving a U.S. mail tractor-trailer and a passenger van.

Lt. Kim Montes of the Florida Highway Patrol said the van rear-ended a tractor-trailer shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. One of the passengers in the van was killed, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-95. The crash happened near milemarker 196 midway between State Road 520 or West King Street and Barnes Boulevard.

The Florida Department of Transportation reported major traffic delays in the area.

An alternate route is using northbound Fiske Boulevard to S.R. 520.

