De Leon Springs teen ejected from pickup in fatal Volusia crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A De Leon Springs teen was killed in an overnight crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Gabriel Figueroa, 17, was driving a Chevy pickup truck south on Grand Avenue near Banana Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he lost control of the vehicle.

According to the crash report, Figueroa was ejected from the truck when it overturned in the grassy center median. The truck then hit a palm tree, troopers said.

Figueroa was taken to Advent Health in DeLand, where he later died, according to the report.

It’s unclear what caused Figueroa to lose control of the truck.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Highway Patrol.