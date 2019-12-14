Man pulled from vehicle, rushed to hospital after crash on Kirkman Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man had to be rushed to the hospital after crews removed him from a vehicle involved in a crash that left at least three others injured, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews said the crash took place Saturday morning at the intersection of North Kirkman Road and State Road 408.

The man, who was trapped in the vehicle after the initial impact, was pulled from the vehicle and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, officials said. Details on his condition have not been released.

The three others injured in the two-vehicle crash were taken to Advent Health Orlando for injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to Fire Rescue crews.

#AutoAccident: N Kirkman Rd/408. Two vehicles involved, heavy damage, moderate entrapment. 1 adult male patient extricated & taken to ORMC as trauma alert. Three additional pts, all transported to AHO with non life threatening injuries. @FHPOrlando notified. pic.twitter.com/I8PpZLRyXq — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 14, 2019

Photos from the scene show multiple crews responding to the crash and at least one vehicle with heavy damage.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or whether anyone will face charges.

The victims’ names have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.