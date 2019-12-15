68-year-old man killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 68-year-old man was killed in a Marion County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place shortly before midnight Saturday on Southwest 129th Terrace Road.

According to the crash report, Phillip Cheshire, of Dunnellon, was driving north in a Chevy Silverado and was taking a curve to the left when he veered off the road and onto the right grassy shoulder.

The truck then vaulted over a driveway before slamming into a tree, troopers said.

Cheshire died at the scene, according to the report.

Troopers said the crash is still being investigated.